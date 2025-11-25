Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $27.20 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 130.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,541 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

