Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,437 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20,370.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $197.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

