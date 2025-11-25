Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,277 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

