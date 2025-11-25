McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Farmers National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,444,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.11. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.