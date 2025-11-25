Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,723 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.