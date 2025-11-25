Prudential PLC Purchases New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 21.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,207,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $10,892,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.56, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.