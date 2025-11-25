Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 19,498 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

