Cornerstone Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $605.16 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $607.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

