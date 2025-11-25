Prudential PLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average of $264.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.07.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,817.32. This trade represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

