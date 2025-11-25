Prudential PLC Purchases New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,165.83.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,855.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,796.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,894.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

