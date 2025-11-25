iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 325,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 288,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

