Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 23,819 Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Gentex by 329.8% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 87,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 226,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 188,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

