Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $165.13.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.