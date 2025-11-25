Columbia Bank Buys Shares of 739 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Columbia Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MDY stock opened at $587.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.97 and a 200-day moving average of $580.06. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

