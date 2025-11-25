Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 617.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,997 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 129,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 734.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 395,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

