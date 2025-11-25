DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.