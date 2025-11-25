Columbia Bank Sells 130 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Columbia Bank decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Columbia Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,626,000 after acquiring an additional 264,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,211,000 after purchasing an additional 150,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7%

CAT opened at $560.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.34. The firm has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

