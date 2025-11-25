Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $341,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $2,154,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

