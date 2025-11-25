Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

