Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMO opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

