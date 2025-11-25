Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $58.14.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.