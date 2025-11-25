Critical Analysis: Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) vs. Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31% Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Orbital Tracking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.79 -$17.71 million ($0.53) -0.60 Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.18 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -0.44

Orbital Tracking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions. Spectrum Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbital Tracking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orbital Tracking beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

