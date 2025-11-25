PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,964 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,798,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $43.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

