Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,804,000 after buying an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,115,000 after acquiring an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.08.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

