PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 741 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $16,286,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,869.70. The trade was a 59.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

