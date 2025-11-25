Financial Contrast: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) versus Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Vistra”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $90.25 million 8.93 -$324.24 million ($0.40) -6.70 Vistra $17.22 billion 3.44 $2.66 billion $2.77 63.16

Profitability

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -409.35% -21.52% -18.62% Vistra 6.70% 64.04% 4.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ballard Power Systems and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 6 11 0 0 1.65 Vistra 0 3 12 4 3.05

Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $2.11, suggesting a potential downside of 21.13%. Vistra has a consensus price target of $233.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.30%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Summary

Vistra beats Ballard Power Systems on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications. It also engages in the delivery of services, including technology solutions, after sales services, and training; and provision of engineering services, product and systems integration services, and related technology transfer for a variety of PEM fuel cell applications. It operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, India, Taiwan, Spain, Norway, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

