CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 155,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 66,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,377,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

