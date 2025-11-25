Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 3,037,583 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,733,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,319,000 after buying an additional 177,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,347,000 after buying an additional 571,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,636,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,678,000 after acquiring an additional 258,955 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

