Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AMERISAFE worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 96.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $2,402,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 243.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $50,141.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,093.19. This trade represents a 32.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

