Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,052.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 666,398 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $9,431,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $7,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,195,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,134,000 after acquiring an additional 492,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 633.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.