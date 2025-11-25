Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 41.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,336 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,900,000 after purchasing an additional 311,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 46.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. CONMED Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at $795,253.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.