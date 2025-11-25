Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 466.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $135.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.54%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

