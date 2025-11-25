Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,482 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of XPEL worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $51,460,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 870,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after acquiring an additional 96,660 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 165,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in XPEL by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, XPEL currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

XPEL stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.25 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. XPEL has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

