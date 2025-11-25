BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI Stock Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of BigBear.ai worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $34,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $37,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,445.75. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

