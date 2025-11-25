Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

