Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as low as $18.10. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 500 shares.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

