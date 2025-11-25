Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.01 and traded as low as GBX 130. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 132.43, with a volume of 55,807 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 price objective on shares of Eleco in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eleco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eleco
Eleco Trading Down 0.1%
Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 2 EPS for the quarter. Eleco had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that Eleco Plc will post 6 EPS for the current year.
About Eleco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eleco
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.