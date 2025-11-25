Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.01 and traded as low as GBX 130. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 132.43, with a volume of 55,807 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 price objective on shares of Eleco in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eleco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.

Eleco Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £109.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.74.

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 2 EPS for the quarter. Eleco had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that Eleco Plc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Eleco

