Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $10.90. Ooma shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 200,252 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a market cap of $302.77 million, a P/E ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $94,548.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,519.08. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $247,555.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,167.65. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 943,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 268,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $3,465,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 188,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 152,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 127,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

