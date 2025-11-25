Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Receives $89.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.5385.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $58.94 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,541,520.92. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $8,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at $147,633,308.98. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.