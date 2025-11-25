Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.07 and traded as low as C$10.71. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 331 shares traded.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.95 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,900 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$355,887.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,050,314 shares in the company, valued at C$53,585,654.22. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,889 shares of company stock worth $900,406. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

