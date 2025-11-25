GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. 7,594,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DATA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price target on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalData has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £827.63 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.72.

In related news, insider Graham Lilley purchased 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £29,951.25. Also, insider Peter Harkness sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £14,259. Insiders sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock worth $3,004,095,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

