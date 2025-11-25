Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.21 and traded as low as GBX 362. Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 364, with a volume of 1,031,016 shares trading hands.

Pacific Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £416.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 354.64.

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The investment trust reported GBX 4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Assets had a net margin of 70.84% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

