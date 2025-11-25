Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.15 and traded as low as C$10.11. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 50,740 shares changing hands.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 2.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of C$47.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.4199717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firan Technology Group

About Firan Technology Group

In other news, Director Bradley Collier Bourne bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,759,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,599,660. This represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers.

