Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and traded as low as $48.40. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 15,206 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

