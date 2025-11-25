Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,531 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,991,000 after buying an additional 178,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,874,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $71.44.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,683,727.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $493,212.55. This trade represents a 77.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels sold 61,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $3,888,895.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,666.52. This trade represents a 78.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 629,204 shares of company stock valued at $39,424,400 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $68.00 target price on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

