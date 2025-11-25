Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE RF opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

