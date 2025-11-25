Yum China $YUMC Position Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,723,000 after buying an additional 200,938 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,312,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,785,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,976,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,547,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,685,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,896. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Yum China Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Yum China has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.