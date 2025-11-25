Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,714,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 306.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,020 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,402,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,177,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4515 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

