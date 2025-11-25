Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352,809 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,136,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,070,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

