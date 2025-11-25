Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,293 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

